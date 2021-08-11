Iran, Turkey emphasize coop. to establish regional stability

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wed. and reiterated that cooperation between Iran and Turkey can guarantee peace and security in the region.

Raeisi called the relations between the two countries of Iran and Turkey beyond the neighborhood and said that close cooperation between Iran and Turkey is necessary to establish peace and security as well as stability in the region.

While emphasizing the need to accelerate setting up 7th meeting of Supreme Council of Cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Turkey, he stated, “I am confident that cooperation between Iran and Turkey will bring about progress and peace for the two countries as well as restoration of security and peace for the region and Islamic Ummah.”

Referring to the high capabilities and potentials between Iran and Turkey in the Islamic world, Raeisi emphasized that assisting the oppressed and homeless people of Palestine and rescuing them from the oppression of the Zionists will be taken into serious consideration by the two countries.”

Turkish president, for his part, again congratulated the election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that bilateral and regional cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Turkey will be strengthened in all fields in new term.”

Erdogan also seized this opportunity to thank Islamic Republic of Iran for its humanitarian assistance to Turkey in confronting the recent wildfire broke out in this country.

