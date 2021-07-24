Pakistan deploys military troops on border with Afghanistan

Pakistan has deployed its army personnel at a forward position along the Afghanistan border, Russian Sputnik news agency has cited a report by Dawn, a Pakistani daily newspaper.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the country's soldiers had replaced the Frontier Constabulary (FC), Levies Force and other militias from the frontline positions.

The minister told Dawn the worsening situation warranted the containment of refugees’ influx from Afghanistan as well as the entry of militants into Pakistan.

He added that paramilitary troops were deployed to deal with regular issues, including illegal crossings and smuggling.

However, the interior minister refrained from taking any side in the Afghan war, and he said “The fight inside Afghanistan was their internal matter, and Pakistan was not taking any side and had no favourites.”

Pakistani Army spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar also said that replacing the paramilitary forces will help to prevent the conflict from spilling into Pakistan.

KI/PR