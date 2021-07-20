Iran condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad

Khatibzadeh called the brutal act a repetition of the vicious terrorist scenarios in Iraq on the eve of Eid al-Adha.

He offered his condolences to the Iraqi government and nation and wished speedy recovery for the people who were injured in this attack.

The spokesman also voiced Iran's readiness to cooperate with the Iraqi government in countering terrorist acts in the country.

A suicide bomber killed at least 35 people and wounded more than 60 in the Wahailat market in Sadr City in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Monday. Women and children were among the dead and some shops burned down as a result of the explosion.

In a message posted to its Telegram channel, the armed group ISIL (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying one of its fighters blew up his explosive vest among the crowds.

