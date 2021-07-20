UN chief strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iraq’s Sadr

The UN chief in a statement on Tue. strongly denounced the terrorist attack at a market in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad.

While expressing his condolences to the families of victims, Iraqi government and people, Guterres wished a speedy recovery to the injured of this terrorist attack, Al-Sumariah News reported.

This deadly terrorist attack before Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) indicates that sinister phenomenon of terrorism knows no border, UN secretary-general added.

In this statement, he emphasized the need for immediate prosecution and urgent referral of perpetrators of this heinous crime by law and judicial body.

At least 29 people were killed and 47 others were injured in a terrorist attack on Monday night in Sadr City, Iraq.

MA/FNA14000429000589