Eid al-Adha prayers to be held in all Iranian cities: council

The deputy head of Iran Friday Prayer Policy Council Hojjat al-Islam Ali Nouri said on Tuesday that Eid al-Adha prayers will be held at mosques and open places in all cities and towns with strict adherence to all the standard operating procedures of COVID-19.

Nouri said, "Eid al-Adha prayers will be held with strict adherence to social distancing and hygiene procedures, the use of masks and outdoor places in all cities and in the red and orange-coded cities with a limited attendance."

The social distancing and hygiene procedures for Eid al-Adha were set by National Task Force For Fighting Coronavirus a few days ago, according to the Iranian religious official.

He said the permit issued for Eid al Adha prayers is different from that of the previous Eid Fitr prayers, explaining, "For Eid Fitr prayers, a permit was issued for all cities as a whole, but as for Eid al-Adha prayers, the guidelines and procedures are similar to Friday prayers; meaning that, wherever Friday prayers are held, Eid al-Adha prayers are held with the same quality."

Nouri also said people who have symptoms of the disease must avoid attending public gatherings, and those who go to places of worship must use masks and sanitisers and abide by social distancing procedures.

