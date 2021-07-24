ISIL threatens to carry out explosive operations in Baghdad

A member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Commission Abbas Sarwat said the commission met with security commanders.

He added that the information obtained shows that ISIL intends to carry out explosive operations in Baghdad province, especially in the towns of Sadr, Al-Shola and Kadhimiya, and that the problem now is what security measures and precautions should be taken.

The Parliamentary Security and Defense Commission will hold a meeting with security commanders after the Eid al-Adha holiday to discuss the issue, he highlighted.

He said ISIL was carrying out explosive operations because of its inability to attack security forces.

The member of the Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament stressed the need to cooperate with the intelligence services and use modern methods and equipment, including thermal cameras, to monitor security violations and intrusion.

He also said that the Parliament's Security and Defense Commission had made recommendations to the security services to prevent such incidents from happening again.

A bomb blast near the northern city of Sadr City in eastern Baghdad on Monday has killed at least 30 Iraqi people and injured 47 others.

