ISIL claims responsibility for blast in Baghdad's Sadr City

News sources announced that the ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for an attack in Baghdad's Sadr City that killed at least 35 people.

A suicide bomber killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, Al-Jazeera reported.

More than 60 people were wounded, a police source said. The death toll could rise as some of the wounded were in critical condition.

Women and children were among the dead and some shops burned down as a result of the explosion.

The attack took place in the Wahailat market in Sadr City, Iraq’s military said in a statement.

“A terror attack using a locally made IED (improvised explosive device),” was responsible, Iraq’s interior ministry said in a statement. Video footage shared on social media after the blast showed bloodied victims and people screaming in terror.

In a message posted to its Telegram channel, the armed group ISIL (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying one of its fighters blew up his explosive vest among the crowds.

