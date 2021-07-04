Iraqi army arrests 8 ISIL members in Kirkuk, Al-Anbar

The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continue in different parts of the country, Al-Forat News reported.

Iraqi forces recently launched new operations against Takfiri remnants.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces targeted ISIL takfiri terrorist positions in Al-Anbar province. They also targeted ISIL remnants in Kirkuk province in a surprise operation.

Iraqi security sources said that during the two operations, Iraqi forces were able to identify and detain eight elements of ISIL.

ISIL terrorist forces have in recent months escalated their attacks, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala.

