Iraqi Army detains three ISIL Takfiri elements in Al-Anbar

The series of anti-terrorist operations of Iraqi army continue in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces have recently launched new counter-terrorism operations against ISIL Takfiri remnants, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces targeted ISIL Takfiri terrorist positions in Al-Anbar province. They also targeted ISIL remnants in Saladin province in a surprise operation.

Iraqi security sources said that during the two counter-terrorism operations, Iraqi Army forces managed to identify and detain three ISIL Takfiri elements. Similar operations have been carried out in other provinces in recent days.

Earlier, Iraqi army forces had launched a counter-terrorism operation in Nineveh province against remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements.

Following the counter-terrorism operation, Spokesman for Iraqi Armed Forces Command Yahya Rassoul said that 12 ISIL Takfiri elements were identified and arrested.

It should be noted that movements of remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements in Iraq have recently intensified. Meanwhile, it is reported that US is trying to revive ISIL in Iraq.

