  1. Politics
Jul 11, 2021, 2:00 PM

ISIL attempt to blow up electricity towers in Iraq failed

ISIL attempt to blow up electricity towers in Iraq failed

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Iraqi army forces thwart ISIL terrorists' attempts to blow up electricity towers in Diyala and Saladin provinces.

ISIL takfiri terrorists launched a new hostile operation to target Iraq's electricity grid, Alsumaria TV reported.

In this regard, the ISIL members tried to blow up the electricity towers in some Iraqi provinces.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces thwarted ISIL terrorists' attempts to blow up transmission towers in Diyala and Saladin provinces. 

In recent days, the Iraqi electricity network has been the target of many terrorist attacks and operations. These terrorist attacks have intensified the electricity crisis in Iraq.

ZZ/5255269

News Code 175961
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175961/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News