ISIL attempt to blow up electricity towers in Iraq failed

ISIL takfiri terrorists launched a new hostile operation to target Iraq's electricity grid, Alsumaria TV reported.

In this regard, the ISIL members tried to blow up the electricity towers in some Iraqi provinces.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces thwarted ISIL terrorists' attempts to blow up transmission towers in Diyala and Saladin provinces.

In recent days, the Iraqi electricity network has been the target of many terrorist attacks and operations. These terrorist attacks have intensified the electricity crisis in Iraq.

