Iran ready to swap prisoners with US, UK "today"

In a tweet on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to US officials' statements that no agreement had been reached with Iran on the exchange of prisoners.

"Outrageous"=the US denying simple fact that "there IS an agreed deal on the matter of the detainees." Even on how to announce it," he said.

"Humanitarian swap was agreed with US & UK in Vienna-separate from JCPOA- on release of 10 prisoners on all sides," the spokesman added.

Khatibzadeh reiterated, "Iran is ready to proceed TODAY."

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said in a Saturday tweet wrote, "We're in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is underway in our capital. Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration. This is what every democracy demands."

"US & UK need to understand this and stop linking a humanitarian exchange—ready to be implemented—with the JCPOA", he added, saying, "Keeping such an exchange hostage to political aims achieves neither."

"TEN PRISONERS on all sides may be released TOMORROW if US&UK fulfill their part of the deal," Araghchi noted.

On Sunday morning, Robert Malley, the US Special Envoy for Iran affairs also realised a statement in reaction to Arachchi's remarks in his Twitter account.

"These comments are an outrageous effort to deflect blame for the current impasse on a potential mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA. We stand ready to return to Vienna to complete work on a mutual return to the JCPOA once Iran made the necessary decisions", the statement claimed.

ZZ/FNA14000427000149