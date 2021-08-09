3 injured in shooting in Philadelphia

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of South 13th Street, between Pine and Lombard, 6abc reported.

Arriving officers found several shell casings and multiple cars riddled with bullet holes.

Police tell Action News two shooting victims arrived at Jefferson University Hospital.

A third victim who had been shot in the leg boarded a SEPTA bus.

Police held the bus at 23rd and Lombard streets.

There is no word on a suspect or motive for the shooting.

All three victims are expected to survive.

