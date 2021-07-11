  1. World
  2. Africa
Jul 11, 2021, 10:32 AM

4 killed in in a sports club blast in Sudan

4 killed in in a sports club blast in Sudan

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Sudanese media reported on Saturday evening that four people were killed and others were injured when unidentified persons threw two explosive devices at a sports club in Port Sudan.

In addition, the newspaper (Al-Sudani) quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the accident occurred after “unidentified persons riding a motorcycle threw two explosive devices at the visitors of the Prince Sports Club in the Slabona market in Port Sudan, and three people were killed," TNG reported.

She also added that “while the perpetrators were escaping, they shot a woman, in the middle of the Salbona neighborhood, adjacent to the Red Sea shore on the eastern bank of Port Sudan, which also led to her death.”

Eyewitnesses explained that the neighborhood youth managed to disable the motorcycle that the three perpetrators were traveling in, and two of them escaped, while they caught one of them.

The Sudanese authorities have not revealed the motives behind the commission of this crime so far.

ZZ/PR

News Code 175946
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175946/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News