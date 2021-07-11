4 killed in in a sports club blast in Sudan

In addition, the newspaper (Al-Sudani) quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the accident occurred after “unidentified persons riding a motorcycle threw two explosive devices at the visitors of the Prince Sports Club in the Slabona market in Port Sudan, and three people were killed," TNG reported.

She also added that “while the perpetrators were escaping, they shot a woman, in the middle of the Salbona neighborhood, adjacent to the Red Sea shore on the eastern bank of Port Sudan, which also led to her death.”

Eyewitnesses explained that the neighborhood youth managed to disable the motorcycle that the three perpetrators were traveling in, and two of them escaped, while they caught one of them.

The Sudanese authorities have not revealed the motives behind the commission of this crime so far.

