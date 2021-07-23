A gunman opens fire in a restaurant in Washington DC

Diners at outside tables ran for cover as more than 20 shots were fired.

Eyewitnesses said the gunman fled by car after shooting towards a Mexican restaurant in the Logan Circle area, BBC reported.

Two people were shot, and local police believe one of them was the intended target of the attack.

There are no reports of possible casualties in the attack.

While rates of most violent crimes have gone down, assaults with a gun are on the rise - not just in Washington DC but in many American cities.

According to Washington DC crime statistics, the rate of assaults committed with a gun has risen each year since 2018. So far, 471 assaults with a gun have been reported in 2021. This time last year, there had been 434.

