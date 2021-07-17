Coronavirus cases in Iran exceed 3.5 million

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, Sima Lari said on Saturday that 15,139 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,725 of whom were hospitalized.

Some 175 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 86,966, she added.

Lari went on to say that 3,118,348 patients out of a total of 3,501,079 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,237 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman noted.

Lari also said that 24,968,443 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

ZZ/5259591