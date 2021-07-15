  1. Iran
Jul 15, 2021, 2:30 PM

COVID-19 death toll in Iran tops 86,592

COVID-19 death toll in Iran tops 86,592

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran surpassed 86,592 on Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 86,592 people so far, with 201 more Iranians succumbing to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Thursday.

Over the last 24 hours, 23,655 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 2,552 of whom required hospitalization, according to Lari.

Some 3,086,017 patients have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 3,464,055 infected people with 4,064 of them in critical condition in intensive care units, she said.

Lari added that 24,819,290 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out across the country so far.

ZZ/5258559

News Code 176174
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176174/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News