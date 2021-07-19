Govt. offices in Tehran, Alborz to shut down due to pandemic

According to a proposal of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and also approval of Iranian President, all departments and organizations in Tehran and Alborz provinces will be shut down from July 20 to 25.

Based on a directive issued in this regard, travel from these two provinces to other cities and provinces of the country will be strictly forbidden and violators of the rule would be fined and they will be forced to return to their cities, Rabiei added.

The issue of continuity of travel ban to the red- and orange-coded cities in terms of severity of the pandemic still remain in place according to the Smart Management Plant and further information in this regard would be announced to dear citizens, Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei emphasized.

