Iran principled policies toward JCPOA talks never change

"Nullifying sanctions as our main approach is to deal with the problems raised by sanctions", Spokesman for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said in an interview with Mehr News Agency,

He went on to say, "We must be able to strengthen national products by relying on our own domestic capacities."

"We must first focus on relations with our neighbors and then strengthen our relations with Asian countries and emerging economies", he stressed.

Principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward nuclear negotiations will never change by the change of governments, Abolfazl Amouei said.

Saying that the complete lifting of sanctions is a logical and fundamental demand, he added that Iran's economic benefit in the nuclear deal will be achieved only with the complete lifting of sanctions.

It was the Americans who illegally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, Amouei said, adding that today, they acknowledge that their maximum pressure policy has failed and must return to the nuclear deal.

In fact, with passing a law on Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interests, Iran's nuclear program was strengthened and the other parties to JCPOA concluded that the policy of maximum pressure was a failed policy, he explained.

RHM/5256451