Strengthening ties with neighbors a need to foil sanctions

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue., Abolfazl Amouei, the Member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stated the country must seek to thwart sanctions so that paying due attention to strengthen economic diplomacy and improving its relations with neighboring countries is one of the fundamental solutions for realizing objectives of this issue.

The unjust and oppressive sanctions imposed against the country have left very negative and adverse effects on the Iranian economy, he said, adding that effective strategies should be adopted in order to foil sanctions and this issue should be taken into serious consideration.

In foreign policy, sanctions are considered as a tool of pressure and a temporary tool, because, those countries that are subject to sanctions gradually find ways to neutralize sanctions, Amouei emphasized.

Foiling sanctions is one of the fundamental and basic approaches that should be followed up strictly in the country in the current situation, he said, adding that taking advantage of the capacity of cooperation with various countries especially neighboring states and also focusing on economic diplomacy to achieve this basic goal is of paramount importance.

