Iran not to renegotiate on terms of Nuclear Deal: Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that after the US withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal, Washington reimposed sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

He added that the US return to the JCPOA is not sufficient under these circumstances and the move must bring economic benefit for Iran.

“Lifting sanctions is the priority for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iranian officials. After that, the issue of US return to the Nuclear Deal will be considered,” he noted.

He went on to say that the US and Europe must take practical steps to normalize Iran's economic relations with the world; That is, resolving all the issues caused by the US that have limited economic ties with Iran.

According to Zarif, the US and Europe did not fulfill their commitment regarding the JCPOA, therefore, the Islamic Republic reduced its obligations under the deal by initiating uranium enrichment up to 20 percent.

The Iranian diplomat further maintained that the JCPOA signatories are not allowed to add new conditions for lifting sanctions, saying that Iran’s missile program is not related to the Nuclear Deal.

“Europeans and Americans need to know that we will not renegotiate what we once agreed on. This is not the rule of negotiation,” Zarif underlined.

He highlighted that the whole world believes that the policy of maximum against Iran has failed, adding that if the US seeks to return to the JCPOA and fulfill its commitment, the Islamic Republic will comply with its obligations as well.

FA/IRN 84183342