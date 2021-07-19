Major pipeline on verge of opening:

Iranian oil to reach Jask within hours

The Deputy Head of the National Iranian Oil Company for Development and Engineering Affairs revealed that Iranian oil will reach Jask Oil Terminal along Gulf of Oman in the next few hours.

Reza Dehghan broke the news on Sunday and stated, “Currently, oil has reached 980 km of 1,000-kilometer pipeline and we anticipate that the loading of Iran's first oil export shipment from Jask Oil Terminal will begin soon.”

'OPEC+ cannot ignore Iran's return to oil market'

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said after the Sunday meeting of OPEC+ that Iran's return to the global oil market is important and effective, adding that OPEC+ cannot ignore this issue.

The Iranian oil minister said after the surprise meeting of OPEC+ on Sunday that "At today's meeting, the same previous decision was made that OPEC+ will increase production by 40,000 barrels per month to reach the April [2020 agreement on cuts] basis."

China calls for boosting coop. with Iran under Raeisi admin.

Chinese Foreign Minister told his Iranian counterpart that Beijing will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with the new government led by Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

China is ready to work with Iran to continue to oppose unilateralism and bullying behaviors, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday, CGTN reported.

Raeisi to not continue JCPOA talks in Vienna format: MP

A member of Iran's Parliament says the next Iranian administration will not abandon Vienna talks but will neither continue them in the same format.

"The next administration's policy is not abandoning JCPOA talks," Mojtaba Zonnour, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

"The administration believes that JCPOA has had costs and benefits; the Islamic Republic has paid the costs and now it is time to use benefits," he added.

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Iran's Fars province

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the frontiers between the two southern provinces of Bushehr and Fars on Sunday afternoon.

According to preliminary reports, a 5.7 earthquake on Richter scale hit Khesht in Fars province at a depth of 11km minutes ago.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Police bust over 1.2 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

The Sistan and Baluchestan police commander announced that the anti-narcotics police forces seized 1.206 tons of narcotics in Khash County.

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news on Sunday, saying that a drug-trafficking band that was trying to transfer drug consignment to the center of the province by 5 vehicles was identified by anti-narcotics police forces of Iranshahr and Khash counties.

30 Iranian companies to participate in Russian MAKS 2021

As many as 30 Iranian knowledge-based companies will showcase their scientific and technological achievements at the Russian MAKS Air Show 2021.

30 knowledge-based companies from the Islamic Republic of Iran will showcase their scientific and technological achievements at the MAKS Air Show 2021, which will be held between Tue, Jul 20, 2021 – Sun, Jul 25, 2021.

Iran has constantly taken part in the Russian air show.

Iran-Afghanistan shared borders to remain closed for 5 days

A spokesman for the Customs Administration of Iran said that the shared borders with Afghanistan will remain closed from Monday until Friday during Eid Al-Adha holidays.

Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman for the Customs Administration of Iran said on Saturday that three border gates between Iran and Afghanistan will remain closed from this Monday to Friday due to the Eid Al-Adha holidays.

Iran exports over $16m caviar last year: official

An official with the Iran Fisheries Organization said on Sunday that the country exported more than $16 million worth of caviar and sturgeon meat during the last Iranian year of 1399 (March 21, 2020-2021).

The director-general of the development of the aquatic products department of the Fisheries Organization of Iran Issa Golshahi said that "Last year, the total value of caviar and sturgeon meat exports exceeded $ 16 million."

Iran planning to build ‘Maryam Mirzakhani’ supercomputer

According to an official with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, plans are underway to build a supercomputer in memory of prominent Iranian mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani.

According to Ehsan Aryanian, manager of IT platforms at ICT Research Institute, initial calls for researching and designing ‘Maryam Supercomputer’ have been made

7th consignment of Covid-19 vaccine arrives Iran: IRCS

According to the chief of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, on Sunday morning the Islamic Republic of Iran has received the 7th shipment of Covid-19 vaccines.

Saying that on Sunday morning, 1,131,600 doses of vaccine have been imported into the country, the chief of the Iranian Red Crescent Society added that so far a total of 8,174,400 doses have been imported into the country.

Iran standing by Yemeni nation until establishment of peace

"It is important that Iran stand by the Yemeni people until the establishment of peace in the country", Iran envoy to Sana'a told Yemeni prime minister.

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irlou met and held talks with Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, the prime minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government in Sana'a.

The Yemeni prime minister once again felicitated the leadership, the governmenta, and the people of Iran on holding a successful presidential election, adding that this has a great impact on the region, especially the Axis of Resistance.

Iran COVID update: 22 ,184 infections, 195 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 22,184 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 195 people have lost their lives.

In a statement on Sun., the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 2,012 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

US exit from Afghanistan a great victory for Muslim nations

The Deputy Secretary-General of World Assembly of Islamic Awakening said that expulsion of US forces from Afghanistan is a great victory for Muslim nations.

Speaking in a news conference on “Afghanistan, Sustainable Peace and Security” which was held on Sunday, Hossein Akbari said, “It is scheduled that a webinar conference entitled “Afghanistan. Sustainable Peace and Security” will be held in the Islamic Republic of Iran and it is predicted that more than 40 Afghan leaders and representatives of neighboring countries of Afghanistan including Pakistan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Islamic Republic of Iran will deliver lectures in this Conference.”

