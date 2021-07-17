Facebook accuses Iranian hackers of spying on US military

Facebook claimed it had disrupted an Iran-based online cyber espionage operation that targeted mostly US military personnel and people working at defense and aerospace companies.

Facebook claimed it had taken down about 200 accounts run by an Iranian group of hackers, dubbed “Tortoiseshell” by security experts, Daily Sabah reported.

Zionists sold tools to hack Windows in Iran: Microsoft

Microsoft and technology human rights group Citizen Lab announced a zionist group sold a tool to hack into Microsoft Windows in Iran.

Shedding light on the growing business of finding and selling tools to hack widely used software, Microsoft and technology human rights group Citizen Lab announced a zionist group sold a tool to hack into Microsoft Windows in Iran and some other countries, Reuters reported.

Intelligence min. meets Iraq’s National Security Agency chief

Iraq’s National Security Agency chief, Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, met and held talks in Baghdad with Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi.

During the meeting that was held on Thurs, the latest security and intelligence developments and strategies for developing the horizons of joint cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran were discussed.

Iran crowned Asian U21 Beach Volleyball champions

Iran claimed the title of the 4th Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships.

Iran 1 (Abolhassan Khakizadeh/Sina Shokati) defeated Thailand 1 (Phichakon Narathon/Phanuphong Thanan) 2-1 (17-21, 28-26, 15-7) in the gold medal match, the Tehran Times reported.

Iran COVID update: 21,885 infections, 199 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 21,885 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 199 people have lost their lives.

In a statement on Fri., the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 2,410 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,485,940.

'Dealing with drug problem global responsibility'

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna named tackling the drug problem as a global responsibility.

He wrote in a tweet on Thursday: " Yesterday, 3 police officers were martyred in Iran in a clash with drug traffickers."

"In the absence of these dedicated effort, the Europeans have to go after every gram of narcotics on their streets. Countering world drug problem requires shared responsibility by all," he added.

Iran, Azerbaijan to coop. on production of buses & tractors

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan informed of the cooperation between Tehran and Baku in the production of buses and tractors.

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi announced on his personal Twitter page that Iran and Azerbaijan are to cooperate on automobile manufacturing.

Mousavi published a picture of Azerbaijani President Elham Aliyev driving an Iranian car and wrote: "The production of buses and tractors will soon be on the agenda of two neighboring Muslim countries, Iran and Azerbaijan."

'US covers up its criminal ties by accusing others'

In a tweet on Fri. Iranian FM Zarif said that the US covers up its criminal ties by accusing others of a ridiculous conceived kidnapping operation.

"US-affiliated gunmen hatch plots on US soil to assassinate leaders in & while US government busily covers up its criminal ties by accusing others of a patently ridiculous, childishly conceived kidnapping operation," he tweeted.

"Put your house in order before throwing bricks at others," he added.

