Four Persian leopards spotted in Tabas

Morteza Taghizadeh, chief of the provincial department of environment said that during the last three months, 4 Iranian leopards have been spotted in Naybandan Wildlife Sanctuary in Tabas.

He added that all these leopards spotted directly and not through the camera.

With a size of 1,500,000 hectares, Naybandan Wildlife Sanctuary has recently been given legal protection and was known to have held the highest population of Asiatic cheetahs. Since 2006, it was estimated that at least 15 cheetahs live there.

