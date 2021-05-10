  1. Culture
Four Persian leopards spotted in Tabas

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Four Persian leopards have been spotted at the ‌Naybandan Wildlife Sanctuary in Tabas, South Khorasan Province, chief of the provincial department of environment said.

Morteza Taghizadeh, chief of the provincial department of environment said that during the last three months, 4 Iranian leopards have been spotted in Naybandan  Wildlife Sanctuary in Tabas.

He added that all these leopards spotted directly and not through the camera.

With a size of 1,500,000 hectares, Naybandan Wildlife Sanctuary has recently been given legal protection and was known to have held the highest population of Asiatic cheetahs. Since 2006, it was estimated that at least 15 cheetahs live there.

