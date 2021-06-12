  1. Culture
Jun 12, 2021, 12:30 PM

Wildcat spotted in Qazvin's Hunting-Prohibited area

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – A wildcat has been spotted at Hunting-Prohibited area of Abyek, Qazvin Province, the head of the city's department of environment said.

Omid Rahmani, the head of Abyek's department of environment said on Saturday that the executive officers of the department managed to observe and photograph a wildcat while patrolling the natural areas of the city.

The body length of a wildcat is 45 to 80 cm and it weighs between three and eight kilograms, he added.

Some 8 species from Felidae, including Leopard, Cheetah, Lynx, Caracal, Forest cat, Sand cat, Pallas's cat and Wildcat, inhabit Iran, Rahmani said.

In Qazvin province, the presence of 4 species of Felidae including Leopard, Lynx, Forest cat and Wildcat has been recorded so far.

The wildcat is a species complex comprising two small wild cat species, the European wildcat and the African wildcat. 

