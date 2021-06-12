Wildcat spotted in Qazvin's Hunting-Prohibited area

Omid Rahmani, the head of Abyek's department of environment said on Saturday that the executive officers of the department managed to observe and photograph a wildcat while patrolling the natural areas of the city.

The body length of a wildcat is 45 to 80 cm and it weighs between three and eight kilograms, he added.

Some 8 species from Felidae, including Leopard, Cheetah, Lynx, Caracal, Forest cat, Sand cat, Pallas's cat and Wildcat, inhabit Iran, Rahmani said.

In Qazvin province, the presence of 4 species of Felidae including Leopard, Lynx, Forest cat and Wildcat has been recorded so far.

The wildcat is a species complex comprising two small wild cat species, the European wildcat and the African wildcat.

