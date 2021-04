Dariush Farrokhi, the head of Firuzkuh's department of environment said on Tuesday that the executive officers of the department managed to observe and photograph a leopard while patrolling the natural areas of the city.

Noting that the presence of this leopard in this area indicates the suitability of the habitat for its life, he added that previously, these leopards were observed and photographed many times during the patrols in these areas.

