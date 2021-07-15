JCPOA restoration a priority task: Russia

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "Today is the sixth anniversary of #JCPOA that is rightly considered a masterpiece of multilateral diplomacy."

"Its elaboration required enormous work and creativity," he added.

"JCPOA constituted a major contribution to the nuclear non-proliferation regime. Its restoration is a priority task," the Russian diplomat noted.

Iran has already held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Tehran has insisted that it would resume full compliance with the deal after the full removal of the sanctions that the previous US administration under Trump illegally imposed on Tehran after its unilateral and illegitimate withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

Tehran has already stressed that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met.

Tehran has also said that it does see the sheer US return to the agreement as important when the sanctions are still in place. The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal.

The Vienna talks have been suspended for now, and no exact date has been set for the resumption of a new round of talks on reviving the JCPOA.

