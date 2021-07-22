Stability in West Asia, important for Europe: MP

He made the remarks in a virtual meeting on Thu. with the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Senate Vito Rosario Petrocelli.

During the virtual meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interests.

Jalalzadeh pointed to friendly political ties with Italy at the threshold of 100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Italy and stated that amicable ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy date back to many years ago based on a variety of collaborative capacities and it has been largely friendly and constructive.

Regarding the increase of level of consultation between commissions of the two parliaments of Iran and Italy, he said that Iranian Parliament is ready to broaden level of cooperation and exchange experiences in the fields of legislation, expansion of bilateral political and economic relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalalzadeh lashed out at the unilateral policy of the United States and also double-standard policies of Western countries involved in Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and reiterated, “According to the fatwa issued by the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and considers it against religious and Sharia issues.”

President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Senate, for his turn, expressed his satisfaction with the virtual holding of the meeting and pointed to the historical and cultural ties between the two countries of Iran and Italy and said that Italy is very interested in developing and broadening its ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

He then pointed to the key and constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in spread of peace and stability in the region and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is an influential and significant country in the West Asian region in a way that restoration of peace and security in absence of Iran is impossible.

MA/5263286