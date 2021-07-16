China urges US to remove anti-Iranian sanctions

Making the remarks on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the signing of the JCPOA, Lijian described the agreement as the result of 13 years of careful negotiation as well as multilateral diplomacy, which is also backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

He said the JCPOA is a classic example of resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation and a key element in achieving a non-proliferation regime and strengthening peace as well as stability in the Middle East (West Asia and North Africa).

Lijian added that China believes that full and effective implementation of the JCPOA is the only effective way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

China welcomes the fact that the US is seeking a return to the JCPOA, while Americans must show their sincerity by taking concrete steps to regain global trust.

Under the present circumstances, he said, the US must make an immediate decision to lift all unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran and third parties.

Iran must also fully resume its commitments, he added.

