Foreign Ministry submits quarterly report on JCPOA to Parl.

Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Monday morning the submission of the 22nd quarterly report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), including the latest status of the current Vienna talks to the Iranian Parliament.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal, is reached in Vienna on 14 July 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 together with the European Union.

Pursuant to a note on a law entitled "Proportional and Reciprocal Action of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Implementation of the JCPOA" approved by the Iranian Parliament on October 13, 2015, it was determined that the Foreign Minister is obliged to report to the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament every three months on the implementation of the agreement.

According to this note, the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is also obliged to submit a report on the implementation of the JCPOA to the open session of the Parliament once every six months.

The Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA began in April and have been held six times so far. The sixth round of Vienna talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal ended on Sunday, 20 June.

ZZ/FNA14000421000121