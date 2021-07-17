Time for 7th round of nuclear talks in Vienna not yet come

Speaking among reporters late on Fri., Jalina Porter Spokesperson for the US Department of State reiterated that time for the 7th round of nuclear talks in Vienna has not yet come, Sputnik reported.

"We have not yet reached the seventh round of talks at this stage, but as Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted, we are determined to seek a reciprocal return to join the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by the United States and Islamic Republic of Iran,” she said.

Earlier, Washington Post had cited informed sources, saying that Tehran would not return to Vienna talks on a return to Iran nuclear deal until the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in August. It should be noted that inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to be held on August 5.

This is while that negotiations are underway in Austrian capital Vienna to revive JCPOA and lift US sanctions imposed against Iran. The sixth round of nuclear talks was held on June 20.

