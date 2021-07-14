Zarif advises Biden to learn from sanctions inefficiency

In a Wednesday tweet, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "6 years ago today, #JCPOA resolved a UNSC Chapter VII issue without resorting to war."

"Obama realized his "crippling sanctions" would not cripple Iran or its centrifuges. Trump ineptly thought "maximum pressure" would. Never will," he added.

"@POTUS should look closely at these figures," the foreign minister said addressing US President Joe Biden by releasing a table in his tweet.

Under former president Donald Trump, the US left the JCPOA in 2018 and returned the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement.

US President Joe Biden has said Washington is willing to return to the pact if Tehran first suspends its countermeasures taken in response to US violations and reimposition of sanctions.

Iran says the onus is on the US to revive the deal as it was Washington, not Tehran, that left the internationally recognized accord in defiance of global criticism.

