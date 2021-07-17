US failed in destroying Cuba despite spending billions

“The US has failed to destroy Cuba even though it has wasted billions of dollars to do so,” Diaz tweeted on Friday.

The tweet came in response to comments by US President Joe Biden who had named Cuba as a ‘failed state’.

“A failed state is one that, in order to please a reactionary and blackmailing minority, is capable of multiplying the damage to 11 million human beings, ignoring the will of the majority of Cubans, Americans and the international community,” the Cuban President highlighted.

“If President Joseph Biden had sincere humanitarian concern for the Cuban people, he could eliminate the 243 measures applied by President Donald Trump, including the more than 50 cruelly imposed during the pandemic, as a first step towards ending the blockade,” he added.

Cuba has held Washington responsible for five recent days of unrest in the country that led to at least one death and dozens of injuries and more than 100 arrests. Protest rallies erupted against Diaz-Canel’s government over the weekend. The unrest came as Cuba was going through its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity and food exacerbated by hefty US sanctions.

Cuba is also experiencing its toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cuban government has reiterated that the US embargo is impeding the country’s ability to purchase equipment and other supplies to deal with COVID-19.

Numerous resolutions by the United Nations General Assembly have indicated that the US blockade of Cuba is against international law.

