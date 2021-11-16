US illegal sanctions main cause of economic problems in Cuba

Referring to the failure of US plots to launch a nationwide riot in the Republic of Cuba, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that this shows empathy between the people and the Cuban government and such unity is valuable.

Saeed Khatibzadeh went on to say, "As US destabilizing efforts have failed in recent days, the Cuban government and people will overcome the problems and foreign interventions through interaction with each other."

Condemning the US clear interference in the internal affairs of independent and freedom-seeking countries, he called for an immediate end to US unilateral, economic sanctions against Cuba.

These sanctions have been imposed with the aim of creating discontent among the people, Khatibzadeh added.

Saying that the US is the main cause of livelihood problems in Cuba, Khatibzadeh noted that the Americans have emerged as a supporter of unrest in the country.

According to him, the US seeks to interfere in the internal affairs of the Republic of Cuba in clear violation of international law.

The Iranian senior diplomat also declared Iran's solidarity with the Cuban nation, reiterating that the US illegal sanctions are the main and important cause of the current livelihood and economic difficulties in this country.

