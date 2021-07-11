  1. Politics
Jul 11, 2021, 10:00 PM

New S. Korean envoy submits credentials to Zarif

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The newly-appointed ambassador of South Korea to Tehran submitted a copy of his credential to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

At the beginning of his mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the newly-appointed Ambassador of South Korea Yun Kang-Hyeon met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. 

