New S. Korean envoy submits credentials to Zarif

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The newly-appointed ambassador of South Korea to Tehran submitted a copy of his credential to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.
