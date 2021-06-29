  1. World
  2. North America
Jun 29, 2021, 3:21 PM

1 child killed, 2 other injured in US' Statesville shooting

1 child killed, 2 other injured in US' Statesville shooting

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – One child has died and two others were injured after shootings in Statesville Monday night, according to the Statesville Police Department.

It happened in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard Monday shortly before 7 p.m. when police arrived at the scene, they found two children who had been shot -- a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, WCNC reported.

Both children were taken to the hospital, where the 9-year-old girl died from her injuries. The 7-year-old boy is still being treated for his injuries. 

Witnesses told police a white car, possibly a Mercedes, was heading southbound on Wilson Lee Boulevard when a person fired shots from inside the car. 

While the Statesville Police Department was processing the crime scene, around 8:30 p.m., officers heard gunshots and responded to New Bern Avenue. Once they arrived, officers found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot as well. He is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at that scene said they saw a white car, possibly a Honda Accord, drive down the road as a person fired shots from inside the car. 

"If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases," police said in a release.

At this time, no further suspect information has been released.

The Statesville Police Department is investigating.  

ZZ/PR

News Code 175453
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175453/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News