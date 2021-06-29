1 child killed, 2 other injured in US' Statesville shooting

It happened in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard Monday shortly before 7 p.m. when police arrived at the scene, they found two children who had been shot -- a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, WCNC reported.

Both children were taken to the hospital, where the 9-year-old girl died from her injuries. The 7-year-old boy is still being treated for his injuries.

Witnesses told police a white car, possibly a Mercedes, was heading southbound on Wilson Lee Boulevard when a person fired shots from inside the car.

While the Statesville Police Department was processing the crime scene, around 8:30 p.m., officers heard gunshots and responded to New Bern Avenue. Once they arrived, officers found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot as well. He is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at that scene said they saw a white car, possibly a Honda Accord, drive down the road as a person fired shots from inside the car.

"If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases," police said in a release.

At this time, no further suspect information has been released.

The Statesville Police Department is investigating.

ZZ/PR