A coup attempt in Sudan failed: sources (+VIDEO)

Sudanese State TV on Tue. suddenly ceased live broadcasts, announcing a failed coup in the country.

A group of coup plotters are trying to take control of Sudan; a high-ranking Sudanese military official was quoted as saying.

Eyewitnesses reported that Sudanese army forces have closed a number of major bridges in the capital "Khartoum" following a coup attempt.

Some military sources told that in an attempt to stage a coup, several tanks moved near “Omdurman” Bridge, which was stopped by the armed forces and four army officers were arrested.

In the wake of the failed coup attempt in Sudan, a number of 40 army officers are reported to have been arrested, Anadolu news agency reported.

Sudanese state television also reported moments ago that the Sudanese army has called on people to be resistant to the coup.

On April 11, 2019, former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was ousted by military orders following widespread popular protests against the deteriorating economic situation.

