More than 70 Para archers from 11 nations are taking part in the seventh edition of the event in Dubai, the UAE.

The back-to-back Paralympic champion defeated Nataliya Malikh from Ukraine 6-0 at recurve women semifinal.

Nemati will meet Şengul Yagmur of Turkey in the final match on Friday.

"In regard to my preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, this is a very important competition," said Nemati.

