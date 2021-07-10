Beiranvand now official member of Boavista

In a tweet, the club confirmed that the 28-year-old player has joined Boavista on loan from Belgian team Antwerp.

Beiranvand represented Iran at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Last season, he played 12 games for Antwerp but failed to meet the club’s expectations.

Beiranvand was a member of Naft Tehran from 2011 to 2016 in his homeland and joined Iranian giants Persepolis in 2016.

He has made 44 games for Iran national football team.

Boavista Futebol Clube, commonly known as Boavista is a Portuguese sports club from the city of Porto.

