Iranian female volleyball player joins a Portuguese team

The 18-year-old Zahra Moghani has reportedly signed a contract with the top of the Portuguese volleyball league.

Moghani also plays for the Iranian women's national volleyball team.

She is the youngest Iranian volleyball player playing in the European champions league.

Before joining Porto, the young Iranian female volleyball player was a member of Paikan VC in Iran.

No details have been published on Moghani's contract terms.

Prior to this, Samira Imani-Fouladi had worked with Porto as a coach.

