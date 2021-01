The Asian Football Confederation announced the nominees for the AFC International Player of the Week.

According to the published list, 10 players have been selected as nominees, including four Iranian football players.

Reza Ghoocheannejhad (PEC Zwolle), Alireza Beiranvand (Royal Antwerp), Milad Mohammadi (KAA Gent), and Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) are the four Iranian footballers on this list.

ZZ/FNA13991109000099