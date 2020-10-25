  1. Sports
Oct 25, 2020, 12:59 PM

Iran's Hamed Lak named best ACL 2020 goalkeeper

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – The AFC website has announced Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak as the best goalkeeper in AFC Champions League 2020, according to a poll.

Lak has conceded just two goals in seven matches, none of those from open play, and the 29-year-old has been a huge part of the Persepolis giants march to the 2020 AFC Champions League final.

His shining moment came in the semi-final against Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, with a big save in the penalty shootout to deny Maicon and help send Persepolis into the competition climax.

Persepolis was supposed to have a gaping hole in its rearguard with the departure of Iran star goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to Belgium, but such has been the performances of his replacement Hamed Lak that its steely backline has lost none of its metal.

