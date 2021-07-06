Beiranvand on Boavista’s radar: report

According to Belgian journalist David Van den Broeck, FC Boavista eyes to hire the 28-year-old Iranian goalie. The reporter claims that Antwerp is considering the proposal while Beiranvand himself has higher aims.

Beiranvand joined the Belgian side last summer. He did not have a good season as was not put into the team’s starting XI most of the time.

The offer comes as Iranian players have come on the radar of Portuguese clubs due to the promising performance of players such as Mehdi Taremi in Porto and Amir Abedzadeh in Maritimo.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Payam Niazmand, current goalkeeper of Iran’s Sepahan may probably join Portimonense S.C. this summer.

