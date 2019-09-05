  1. Politics
Brig. Gen. Nemati:

Borders monitored with fully indigenized electronic equipment

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Brigadier General Amir Nozar Nemati said that all borders of the country, that the ground force is tasked with safeguarding, are monitored with completely homegrown electronic equipment.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a local ceremony on Thur. and added, “today, given the significance of the spread of security along the borders of the country, the Army Ground Forces have devised proper solutions, so that our borders are monitored using completely homegrown electronic equipment.”

Facilities such as cameras, drones and balloons that have been deployed in eastern and western parts of the country allow the Ground Forces to monitor borders round-the-clock, the deputy commander of Army Ground Force stated.

“To provide security on borders, the Ground Forces installed sophisticated cameras and also other domestically-developed electronic equipment for monitoring movements on borders.”

