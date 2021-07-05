  1. Politics
US logistics convoy targeted in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Local Iraqi sources reported that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Baghdad.

Local Iraqi sources reported Monday morning that an American convoy had been targeted in Iraq.

A US Army logistics convoy has been targeted by a roadside bomb in an area of Baghdad province, Saberin News reported.

Local Iraqi sources also said on Sunday that a logistics convoy carrying equipment for US-led coalition forces was targeted by a roadside bomb in Baghdad province. 

The convoy was targeted in Taji in the north of Baghdad Province.

On Friday, another US convoy was hit by a roadside bomb in the vicinity of the same area.

