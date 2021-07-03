Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 3

Ebtekar:
COVID19 Delta variant on verge of major outbreak
Solutions for creating national cryptocurrency
Taliban may take control of Kabul
Etemad:
Saudi oil minister says proud of friendship with Zanganeh
Ettela’at:
America hands over Bagram base to Afghan government
Leader appoints new head of Judiciary
OPEC members appreciate efforts of Bijan Zanganeh
Iran:
Deadly flames of corona in Sistan and Baluchestan
Jomhuri Eslami:
Abdullah Abdullah calls on Afghanistan to rise against Taliban terrorists
Plot to explode passenger plane in Afghanistan foiled
Washington continues pressure to deploy military in Pakistan
Khorasan:
Lavrov says West is against revival of JCPOA
Shahrvand:
Parliament to discuss motion that seeks $500 million revenue from cryptocurrency regulation
Kayhan:
Iran paid heaviest price but did not use benefits of JCPOA
Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'I appointed as head of Judiciary Branch
American analyst: Biden continues Trump’s economic war against Iran
