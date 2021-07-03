  1. Politics
Jul 3, 2021, 10:16 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 3

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, July 3.

Ebtekar:

COVID19 Delta variant on verge of major outbreak

Solutions for creating national cryptocurrency

Taliban may take control of Kabul

Etemad:

Saudi oil minister says proud of friendship with Zanganeh

Ettela’at:

America hands over Bagram base to Afghan government

Leader appoints new head of Judiciary

OPEC members appreciate efforts of Bijan Zanganeh

Iran:

Deadly flames of corona in Sistan and Baluchestan

Jomhuri Eslami:

Abdullah Abdullah calls on Afghanistan to rise against Taliban terrorists

Plot to explode passenger plane in Afghanistan foiled

Washington continues pressure to deploy military in Pakistan

Khorasan:

Lavrov says West is against revival of JCPOA

Shahrvand:

Parliament to discuss motion that seeks $500 million revenue from cryptocurrency regulation

Kayhan:

Iran paid heaviest price but did not use benefits of JCPOA

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'I appointed as head of Judiciary Branch

American analyst: Biden continues Trump’s economic war against Iran

