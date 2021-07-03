Raeisi launches website, calls on people to introduce cabinet

The Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi has launched a website, calling on the Iranian people to introduce competent managers and capable cabinet members to him.

Envoy: Iran backs mechanism to boost peace, stability in Caucuses

Iranian Ambassador to the Azerbaijan Republic Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has said that Iran supports the initiative to establish a regional mechanism to strenghten peace, stability and development in the region.

Iran bans travelers from 12 countries amid pandemic

Iranian officials released the latest updates of the travel bans on Friday, according to which travelers from 12 countries are banned and restrictions on travelers from 24 other countries have also increased.

Iran reports 127 deaths, 13,836 new cases of Covid-19 on Fri.

According to a statement by the Iranian Health Ministry on Friday, 13,836 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across the country in the past 24 hours since yesterday, while 127 Iranians lost their lives due to the disease.

Iran to have access to 10m coronavirus vaccine by Sep.

The Spokesman for National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus said Fri. that as soon as this September, the health officials in Iran will have access to 10 million Covid-19 vaccines per month.

All you need to know about Iran’s path in World Cup qualifier

Iran’s national football team learned rivals in the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and hopes are high for winning a direct quota for the third time in a row.

Iran envoy in Geneva: Gen. Soleimani assassination an example of state terrorism

Iran's ambassador and Permanent Representative at the UN Office in Geneva Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh criticized describing the assassination of Gen. Soleimani as "arbitrary killing" by a UN special rapporteur.

Russia expects JCPOA to be back in effect before July 14

Russia FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said her country expects that the talks on the return of the US to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) will be successfully completed by the 6th anniversary of the deal on July 14.

