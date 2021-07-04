Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 4

Aftab-e Yazd:

New wave of Afghans’ migration to Iran?

Ebtekar:

A host of Rouhani’s cabinet members meet with president-elect

Etemad:

Instability & fear are sole results of 20-year US war in Afghanistan with a cost of $2,200B

Ettela’at:

Iran dismisses any role in attacks against US in Iraq

7 cities in Badakhshan falls to Taliban

Iran:

Grossi’s deputy to visit Iran

A new wave of corona hitting Tehran

Iran among 7 top countries with highest crypto mining

Jam-e Jam:

West’s plot for the Eastern neighbor: Will Afghanistan see same fate as Syria?

Jomhuri Eslami:

Russia’s warning: ISIL en route to Afghanistan to join Taliban

Place of martyrdom of 290 passengers of flight 655 showered with flowers

Danger of Delta outbreak across the country

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Riyadh eyeing negotiations with Tehran

Shargh:

What will Taliban do with Iran?

Kayhan:

Russian FM: West trying to impose new JCPOA on Iran

MAH