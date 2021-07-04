Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 4

Aftab-e Yazd:
New wave of Afghans’ migration to Iran?
Ebtekar:
A host of Rouhani’s cabinet members meet with president-elect
Etemad:
Instability & fear are sole results of 20-year US war in Afghanistan with a cost of $2,200B
Ettela’at:
Iran dismisses any role in attacks against US in Iraq
7 cities in Badakhshan falls to Taliban
Iran:
Grossi’s deputy to visit Iran
A new wave of corona hitting Tehran
Iran among 7 top countries with highest crypto mining
Jam-e Jam:
West’s plot for the Eastern neighbor: Will Afghanistan see same fate as Syria?
Jomhuri Eslami:
Russia’s warning: ISIL en route to Afghanistan to join Taliban
Place of martyrdom of 290 passengers of flight 655 showered with flowers
Danger of Delta outbreak across the country
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Riyadh eyeing negotiations with Tehran
Shargh:
What will Taliban do with Iran?
Kayhan:
Russian FM: West trying to impose new JCPOA on Iran
MAH
Your Comment