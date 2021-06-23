ISRC example of 'independence, national pride, authority'

Brigadier General Mehdi Hadian made the remarks on Wed. at the 2nd Meeting of Showcasing Technological Achievements of Iranian Space Research Center and reiterated that the Center has gained salient achievements which is a clear manifestation of national pride, honor and authority.

Emphasizing that space field is one of the most decisive fields of science and technology and one of the clear examples of moving towards the world’s cutting-edge technology, he stated, “What was introduced in this Research Center as well as the achievements and products that this Center has gained is an example of national honor, authority and dignity.”

"The capabilities, capacities and laboratory platforms set up in this Research Center are very useful for the country and the result of of this synergy and cooperation can bring about many blessings to the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the global arena."

It should be noted that the meeting was attended by the Head of the geographical organization of the Armed Forces Amir Majid Fakhri and lecturers of Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University.

