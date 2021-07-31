  1. Iran
Jul 31, 2021, 9:00 PM

IRGC chief receives 1st dose of Iranian-made vaccine

IRGC chief receives 1st dose of Iranian-made vaccine

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – on Saturday, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, together with a group of IRGC commanders received the first dose of a vaccine that was produced in Iran.

On Saturday, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, together with a group of IRGC commanders, visited the IRGC vaccination center in Tehran's Takhti Stadium and received the first dose of a locally manufactures vaccine.

During the visit, the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC announced that all specialized and medical departments of the IRGC will cooperate with the health and medical staff of the country until the full vaccination of fellow Iranians.

Admiral Ali Fadavi, the IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief, and a group of IRGC senior commanders accompanied the IRGC top commander during the visit to the IRGC field vaccination center at Takhti Stadium.

It is worth mentioning that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was also injected with locally manufactured "COV-Iran Barakat" vaccine earlier this month.

KI/14000509000775

News Code 176769
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176769/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News