Iran unveils home-grown Sputnik V vaccines on Saturday

Iranian-made copy of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines to fight Covid-19 pandemic was unveiled in a ceremony attended by the Iranian health officials including the Health Minister Saeed Namaki and health ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour in Baharestan inductrial complex in the northern Alborz Province in Karaj.

Jahanpour addressed the ceremony during which he said that Iran has now joined the club of major countries that produce anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

He said about Iranian-made copy of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines that which was jointly produced by Russia's Gamaleya and Iran's Actoverco in Alborz province.

Jahanpour added that later this week, the second Iranian-made vaccine produced by the Iranian Pasteur Institute will receive the necessary permits to join Iran's general vaccination of the people after COVIran Barakat got the licence to be used in Iran last week.

It is noteworthy that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei was injected with the Iranian-made vaccine "COVIran Barakat" yesterday as a show of support for domestic production of anti-Covid 19 vaccines.

